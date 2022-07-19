Swimmers and sunbathers use a public pool at a park in Queens, New York on August 12, 2021.(Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bad news? Scorching temperatures probably won’t stop in the tri-state area anytime soon. The good news? The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is extending one option that will help New Yorkers beat the heat.

Outdoor pool hours in the city will be extended to 8 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, the department announced in a tweet. The extension applies to Olympic-sized and intermediate-sized pools, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation. A list of pools can be found here.

Afternoon high temperatures in the 90s are likely every day this week, and heat index values could reach 100 or more by Wednesday.