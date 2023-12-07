LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A wreath laying ceremony will be held Thursday to honor those killed in the 1993 Long Island Railroad shooting.

Collin Ferguson opened fire on a LIRR train pulling into the Merillon Avenue station in Garden City during rush hour on Dec. 7, 1993. Six people were killed in the shooting and 19 were injured. Heroic passengers tackled Ferguson to the ground before he could reload his gun, putting a stop to the shooting.

Joyce Gorycki lost her husband and has dedicated her life to trying to change gun laws in America.

“When is it going to change? When are we going to make this country safer?” Gorycki said. “I’ve been speaking out since the day and the night when I found out my husband got killed, and I will speak out for the rest of my life.”

Tom Cook hung a wreath during Wednesday night’s ceremony in honor of his brother-in-law Dennis. Cook’s sister, Carolyn McCarthy served in Congress for decades, often pushing for gun control.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman along with Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder, and other officials will mark the 30th anniversary of the massacre on Thursday at 11 a.m.