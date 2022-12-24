Two women sought by police in connection to a robbery at a Nordstrom store in Long Island’s Roosevelt Field mall on Dec. 23, 2022. (Credit: NCPD)

EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of would-be crooks tried to steal perfume from a Nordstrom store on Long Island Friday evening, then pepper-sprayed a loss prevention officer who stepped in, according to authorities.

The officer was working at the store in Garden City’s Roosevelt Field mall around 6 p.m. Friday when she spotted two women pick up three fragrances, the Nassau County Police Department said in a news release.

The female suspects passed one of the fragrances to a male accomplice, who hid it in a shopping bag, officials said. One of the women then concealed the other two fragrances inside another shopping bag, and the trio left the store without trying to pay, authorities said.

The loss prevention officer confronted the group in a parking area, and a physical altercation broke out, police said. During the scuffle, one of the female suspects discharged pepper spray into the officer’s eyes, officials said.

Despite the attack, the officer was able to recover the fragrances and the group fled empty-handed in a red Nissan Altima, authorities said.

Investigators released surveillance images early Saturday showing the two female suspects. One is described as in her 20s and about 5-foot-4, while the other is described as approximately 5-foot-8. Police said they are also seeking two male suspects, though the role of one of the men was not specified.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.