This World War I-era MG 08 machine gun was reported stolen to the Suffolk County Police Department on Feb. 18, 2023.

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A World War I-era machine gun was stolen from the roof of a Bay Shore veterans organization building, Suffolk County police said early Monday in a public appeal for tips.

The MG 08, which is inoperable, was stolen from the roof of the Bay Shore Marine Corps. League Detachment on Sunrise Highway near Saxon Avenue sometime in February, according to authorities.

Investigators could not provide a more precise date for the theft, which they said was reported on Saturday.

The antique gun is valued at approximately $20,000, officials said.

An MG 08 machine gun similar to the one reported stolen on Long Island. (Credit: Provided by SCPD)

Investigators released a photo of the actual gun that was reported stolen, as well as a more detailed image showing a similar weapon.

