LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women are accused of trying to rob a Long Island department store and one of the suspects attacked an employee who tried to stop them, police said.

Alexis Zambrano Padilla, 27, and Jessenia Ramirez, 27, allegedly tried to leave the Saks OFF 5th on Old Century Road with a large bag of items they didn’t pay for at around 5 p.m. Friday, police said. Two workers confronted them outside the store when Padilla allegedly pushed and scratched a male employee on the right side of his face, police said.

Another worker then helped subdue Padilla until cops arrived. Police arrested Padilla and Ramirez, a Brooklyn resident, and they were charged with robbery and grand larceny. Padilla, a Queens resident, is also charged with criminal possession of an anti-security item, police said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.