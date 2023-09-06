EAST HILLS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people attacked a woman at a gas station in East Hills on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The assault took place at a Mobil gas station located on Glen Cove Road, right off the Long Island Expressway, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

When the victim asked a woman to move her U-Haul truck in order to access a gas pump, two men jumped out and attacked the victim, according to police. A third person also aided the two men in kicking and punching the victim, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

