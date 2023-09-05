LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) – The body of a 37-year-old woman was found in the water off Long Island Tuesday morning, police said.

The woman’s body was discovered in the Lincoln Beach area in Long Beach around 6:25 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her cause of death hasn’t been determined. Police haven’t released the woman’s identity.

The Nassau County Police Department is investigating.

