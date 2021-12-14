Woman who turned in stolen French bulldog puppy on Long Island sought by police

Police are looking to question this woman in connection with a burglary involving a 3-month-old French bulldog puppy in Bay Shore, New York on or around Nov. 27, 2021. (Credit: Suffolk PD)

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Police want to question a woman who surrendered a stolen puppy to an animal hospital on Long Island.

Suffolk police on Tuesday released photos of a woman who brought the 3-month-old French bulldog named Zushi to the Animal Emergency Service facility in Selden on Nov. 28.

The pup had been stolen during an overnight burglary at his Bay Shore home between 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 7 a.m. on Nov. 28, police said. Clothing and cash were also taken from the home, according to detectives.

Zushi was located at the animal hospital and returned to his owners on Nov. 29.

The woman who dropped Zushi off at the animal hospital provided a fake name and contact information, police said.

Zushi with his owner in Bay Shore, New York. (Courtesy Suffolk County Police)

