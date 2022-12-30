HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Huntington Station street Thursday evening, police said.

The woman was crossing New York Avenue near Depot Road around 7:10 p.m. when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan, according to officials. The driver then fled the scene, leaving the injured victim on the road, police said.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the vehicle.

Suffolk County detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.