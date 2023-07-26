A Long Island woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from clients of a Huntington jewelry store, police said. (Credit: SCPD)

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from clients of a Huntington jewelry store, police said.

Laura Bee, 59, an employee at Ever Love Jewelers at 374 New York Avenue, stole more than $125,000 from seven different clients between September 2019 and December 2022, police said.

Bee also issued checks with “insufficient funds to cover transactions and kept the jewelry,” according to detectives. In other incidents, she swapped out real diamonds for fake ones, or used cheaper quality diamonds then charged full price.

Police charged Bee with seven counts of grand larceny and six counts of issuing a bad check.



Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim, is asked to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.