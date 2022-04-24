LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman stole another woman’s car and ran her over on Long Island Saturday night, police said.

Around 6:45 p.m., 73-year-old Lorraine Lombardo drove her car into the parking lot of a church along Lake Shore Drive near Tanager Road, parked near the clothing bins and left her car with the motor running, according to authorities. Doreen Dunbar, the suspect, went into the driver’s seat and shut the door. Lombardo ran to the vehicle, opened the driver’s door and grabbed the steering wheel when the suspect put the car in reverse and accelerated.

The door knocked the victim to the ground and the car ran over her legs, according to police. The suspect continued accelerating, crashed the vehicle into a guardrail and a fence and then fled the area. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find the 50-year-old suspect and placed her under arrest. Police said Dunbar was charged with assault and robbery, and her arraignment was set at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.