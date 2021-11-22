Woman snatches puppy from yard of Long Island home: police

Police are looking for the driver of a light-colored SUV who stole a puppy from the front yard of a home in West Babylon on Oct. 18, 2021. (Credit: SCPD)

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — A woman grabbed a puppy from the front yard of a home on Long Island last month, police said Monday.

The Yorkshire Terrier named Loli, who is between 3 and 6 months old, was stolen from a yard on Third Street in West Babylon on Oct. 18, according to police.

Authorities said Loli is microchipped and has half a tail.

The suspect was driving a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.