LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said.

The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown male came up to the vehicle and fired one shot through the passenger side window, police said. The victim was struck in the leg and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The other passenger was not injured, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.