CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said.

The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

No additional information about the incident was released by police. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.