CORAM, L.I. — Police on Long Island launched an investigation Thursday after a woman was assaulted and raped while walking in a wooded area of Suffolk County, officials said.

According to police, the woman was walking along a trail in the woods of Coram, near Route 112 and Skips Road, around 1:45 p.m. when the strange man suddenly attacked her.

The man assaulted the victim and then raped her, authorities said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Officials on Friday described the man they were looking for as having a medium build and being unshaven.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.