LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman pushing a child in a stroller was hit by a school bus on Long Island on Monday, according to officials.

The 45-year-old woman was crossing Long Beach Road around 3 p.m. in Oceanside. Officials said the woman was hit by a mini-school bus. The woman was pinned under the bus and had to be rescued by a five-ton floor jack to lift the bus off of her.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her leg and a cut on her head, according to officials. The child was taken to the hospital but appeared to escape without injury.

Officials said the 71-year-old driver is not expected to be charged at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

