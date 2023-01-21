MINEOLA, Long Island (PIX11) — A woman who stole her cousin’s $1 million willing scratch-off pleaded guilty to claiming a lump sum over $500,000, the Nassau County District Attorney announced Friday.

Iris Amador Argueta, 34, from Houston, pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree. The DA said that Argueta is facing up to four years in prison and had to return $317,857 of the winnings from her bank account.

“This defendant thought she hit the jackpot when she passed off her cousin’s $1 million winning ‘scratch-off’ ticket as her own and claimed a lump sum payout of more than $500,000,” said DA Donnelly. “But her greedy actions also spelled the end of her luck, and now she will serve time in prison for her crime.”

The victim bought the $5 Hold ‘Em Poker scratch-off on Oct. 28, 2020at a 7-Eleven in Glen Cove. After playing the ticket, the DA said he saw the winnings of a $1 million jackpot prize. However, the victim wanted to stay anonymous, so he asked Argueta to claim the prize, and he would give her $50,000.

The DA said Argueta drove to New York from her Virginia home to get the winning ticket. However, COVID protocols meant the New York State Gaming Commission was not allowing tickets to be claimed in person, so on Nov. 13, the victim mailed in the winning ticket.

The victim was shown a piece of paper Argueta claimed to be from the New York State Lottery that said the prize was only $20,000, and the state kept the rest for taxes. Argueta gave her cousin an envelope filled with a little over $13,000 in cash.

The investigation showed that the victim saw a new release on the NYS Lottery’s website that said Arugeta claimed the jackpot and received the lump-sum payout of $537,440 after taxes.

The victim called Arugeta, who told her cousin there wasn’t any other money, the DA said. Arugeta also told her cousin that she would take legal action if he kept reaching out.

An investigation showed Arugeta did get the lump sum from the NYS Gaming Commission, according to the DA.