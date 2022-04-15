MELVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash that seriously injured another driver in Melville Thursday night, police said.

The fatal crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Express Drive South at Maxess Road at 11:15 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Marie Louis, 56, of North Amityville, was driving in the wrong lane when her car crashed head-on with an SUV, police said. Louis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV, 61-year-old Venetia Atkinson, of North Baldwin, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.