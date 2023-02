A woman died in a house fire in Islip, New York, on Feb. 24, 2023. (PIX11)

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman died in a house fire on Long Island Friday morning, police said.

A home on Boston Avenue in Islip caught fire around 8 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The home appeared heavily damaged in the aftermath of the fire, including a wide whole in the roof.

A woman at the home was pronounced dead. Authorities haven’t released her identity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators do not believe it is criminal in nature.