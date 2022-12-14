DIX HILLS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman died in a house fire early Wednesday morning, police said.

The fire happened at a home in Dix Hills on Carlls Straight Path shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Tanya Bathija, 32, who lived in the home, was killed in the fire, police said.

Two patrol officers and a sergeant who attempted to enter the home but were prevented by the flames suffered smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Dix Hills, Deer Park and Commack fire departments all responded. Investigators do not believe the cause of the fire is criminal in nature.