An 80-year-old woman died in a house fire in Seaford, New York, on Dec. 6, 2022 (PIX11)

SEAFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 80-year-old woman died in a house fire on Long Island Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The fire happened at a home in Seaford on Riverside Avenue around 6:15 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. Around 70 firefighters with the Seaford, Wantagh, Bellmore and Massapequa fire departments responded to the scene.

An 80-year-old woman was found dead inside the home, fire officials said. The victim’s 60-year-old daughter suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital.

A Wantagh fire chief went into the home to save the 80-year-old woman and suffered minor burns, officials said.

“The first chief on scene made quick entry into the house. He was able to find the person and pull them out of the house. He sustained some minor burns during the course of that. He was transported to a hospital and is being treated now, but he will be fine,” said James Hickman, assistant chief fire marshal at the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Another firefighter needed treatment after suffering smoke inhalation, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators believe it may have started upstairs in the home. Investigators do not believe the fire is suspicious.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.