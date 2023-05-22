HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island Sunday, police said.

Jennifer Bianco, a 42-year-old Bay Shore resident, was struck and killed by a vehicle in Holtsville, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bianco was found dead on the side of North Ocean Avenue, north of Fish Road, around 7:45 a.m., police said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2019 to 2022 blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.