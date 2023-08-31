COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died and two other pedestrians were injured when a car plowed into them on Long Island Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Harned Road and Donna Court in Commack at around 8:25 a.m., officials said.

The 22-year-old woman died at the hospital and the other two pedestrians, a 14-year-old boy and a man, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Horned Road is closed in both directions near New Highway.

