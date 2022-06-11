WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman, 23, allegedly attacked several Nassau County Police Department officers early Saturday morning, police said.

According to Nassau County detectives, officers were first dispatched to a reported disturbance near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Oakland Avenue. When they arrived, police reportedly observed the suspect — Angel Alexander-Adolphe — and an unidentified 25-year-old man fighting.

As officers attempted to place Alexander-Adolphe under arrest, she allegedly resisted, which caused an officer to sustain “substantial pain to his left knee and leg,” according to police. Both Alexander-Adolphe and the officer were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After she was medically cleared, officials said officers transported her from the hospital to the Fifth Precinct. During that transport, Alexander-Adolphe allegedly started to kick the officer seated in the back seat with her, causing “substantial pain to the officer’s right hand and wrist.”

Police said she attempted to “flail and kick” as other officers attempted to restrain her. During this incident, Angel Alexander-Adolphe allegedly struck another officer in his calf and ankle.

Alexander-Adolphe was transported back to a nearby hospital for assessment after the second incident, according to police. The two injured officers were also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Alexander-Adolphe is charged with three counts of assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.