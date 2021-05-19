Woman injured after loose tire strikes vehicle on LIE: authorities

DIX HILLS, N.Y. — A woman was hurt after a loose tire struck her vehicle on the Long Island Expressway Wednesday afternoon, authority said.

It happened on the Long Island Expressway near exit 51 in Dix Hills around 1:30 p.m., Suffolk County officials said.

A Cadillac sedan was driving westbound on the highway when the vehicle lost a tire, authorities said.

The tire went over the wall and struck the roof and windshield of a 2008 Hyundai, officials said.

A man in an SUV who was in front of the woman had slowed his vehicle down to force the Hyundai to come to a stop, authorities said.

The woman driving the Hyundai was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.