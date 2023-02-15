A woman was found dead next to a dumpster in a parking lot on Long Island on Feb. 14, 2023, police said. (Credit: PIX11)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 39-year-old woman was found dead near a Long Island dumpster Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities discovered the woman lying on the ground by a dumpster behind Advanced Auto Parts at 1140 Grand Ave. in South Hempstead at 7:40 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It remained unclear if the woman’s death was a homicide. Her body was taken to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.