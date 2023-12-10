PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dead body was found at a demolition site on Long Island Friday morning, police said.

A person found the woman at the Lawrence Aviation Industries Incorporated site at 100 Sheep Pasture Rd. at approximately 11:50 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The 126-acre site has 10 buildings and is home to a manufacturing plant that produces titanium sheeting for aircrafts, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and identify the woman, officials said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

