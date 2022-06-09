GREENLAWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died after she was hit by a car on Long Island overnight, police said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was walking in the vicinity of Park and Hartland avenues when a driver hit her with his car at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by officials, and the driver, 32-year-old Ramon Mendez, was reported to be uninjured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.