GLEN HEAD, NY (PIX11) — A robber drove off in a woman’s Range Rover as she was pumping gas on Tuesday, dragging the woman several feet, police said.

The 42-year-old victim was at the 76 Gas Station on Glen Cove road around 11 a.m. when the robbery happened, officials said. A White Cayenne Porsche pulled up with three or four men inside. One of the men hopped out of the Porsche, then got into the woman’s SUV and started driving.

The woman, who’d been holding onto her Range Rover, was dragged several feet before she let go, police said. She suffered minor injuries.

The robber stopped near Glen Cove Road and Glen Head Road, officials said. He got out of the Range Rover with the woman’s purse and laptop, then got back into the Porsche and fled.

Police described him as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and adidas striped track pants.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous