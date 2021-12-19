Woman dies in van fire after vehicle engulfed in flames on LI

CORAM, N.Y. — A woman died in a car fire on Long Island Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

A 911 caller alerted police to the vehicle fire on County Road 83, just north of Pine Road, around 6:15 p.m.

Arriving officers found a Ford Econoline van fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver, Talal Saad, was able to escape the van, but a female passenger was not, police said. The woman, who was not immediately identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Saad was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the fire appears to be not criminal in nature, police said based on a preliminary investigation. The van was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

