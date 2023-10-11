NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman died in a fire at a home on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said.

The fire happened in a home at 600 Broadway in North Amityville around 7:10 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The cause of the fire doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature, according to police.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

