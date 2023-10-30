UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died and a man was critically injured in a shooting in a Long Island home Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the domestic incident at the home on Newton Avenue in Uniondale just after 7 a.m., police said. Investigators found a 43-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the bedroom, police said.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man is in serious condition.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing

