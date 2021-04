LEVITTOWN, L.I. — A woman is dead after a fire engulfed her home on Long Island Saturday morning, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a fire on Forester Lane at about 11:15 a.m. They observed heavy black smoke surrounding the home. Local fire officials were able to force entry into the place and located an unconscious 61-year-old woman.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.