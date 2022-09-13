A mom was accused of leaving her 4-month-old baby inside a car on Long Island, police said. (Credit: NCPD)

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was accused of leaving her 4-month-old baby unattended inside a car on Long Island Monday, police said.

Officers saw the baby in the rear seat of a car, which was locked and running, parked by a Walmart along Green Acres Road West minutes after 4:30 p.m. They used a lockout kit to open the door and get the child out of the car.

After an hour, the mother, Treisha Clarke, 41, was arrested, according to authorities. The baby was placed into the custody of a family member.

Clarke, a Rosedale resident, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. Her arraignment is set for Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.