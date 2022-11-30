VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — Two Nassau County officers needed treatment at a hospital after they tried to take a woman into custody at a Valley Stream Target on Monday, officials said.

Queens woman Sapphire Townes, 30, allegedly placed a number of items into a shopping cart at the store and tried to leave without paying, police said. When an officer stopped Townes to arrest her, she allegedly became “violent and combative.”

Officials did not specify the kinds of injuries the two wounded officers suffered.

Townes was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of robbery in the second degree and two counts of resisting arrest.