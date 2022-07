LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– An 83-year-old woman died and her husband, 76, was seriously injured in a house fire on Long Island Sunday night, police said.

Authorities responded to the blaze at 58 Superior Street in Terrytown at 7 p.m. Catherin Davis died in the fire and her spouse, John Davis, was able to escape. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said there is no criminality suspected in the incident.