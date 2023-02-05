PORT JEFFERSON, NY (PIX11) — An 82-year-old woman was found breathing at a funeral home hours after she was pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing center, officials said.

The woman, who has not been publicly named, was pronounced dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson on Saturday at 11:15 a.m., police in Suffolk County said. She was taken to O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m.

The woman was discovered breathing at 2:09 p.m., official said. She was then taken to a hospital.

The incident is being referred to the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Officials have not shared any additional details.