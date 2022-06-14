WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman died as fire tore down her home on Long Island early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a fire along Little East Neck Road near Columbus Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. They found Colleen Jalbert, 71, inside the home after it was extinguished. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 48-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

They said the cause of the fire is non-criminal in nature. An investigation by detectives is ongoing.