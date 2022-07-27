LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A wild cat was spotted on Long Island on Wednesday, according to animal welfare advocates.

This is the first sighting of one in the wild in 38 years, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). It may be a bobcat, but officials from the Bronx Zoo believe it’s an African serval.





A wild cat was spotted on Long Island. (Credit: Diane Huwer)

Officials warned New Yorkers that the cat, which may have escaped from a house, can be dangerous. It is illegal to own a wild cat without a special permit, authorities said.

Anyone who encounters the cat has been advised to keep their distance and call 911.