West Hempstead Stop & Shop reopens nearly a week after deadly Long Island shooting

Long Island

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
West Hempstead Stop & Shop

The West Hempstead Stop & Shop reopened Monday, nearly a week after a man opened fire, killing one and injuring two others. (Stop & Shop).

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A Stop & Shop supermarket on Long Island has reopened for business nearly one week after a deadly shooting at the site. 

The supermarket chain welcomed customers back Monday afternoon to its West Hempstead location, with memorials set up inside and outside the store to honor the associates and families impacted by the shooting.

“Our teams have worked diligently over the last few days to ensure the store is ready to welcome and serve you,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a statement. 

Stop & Shop has established a fund to provide financial assistance to the family of a Long Island store manager who was killed and other employees who were injured in a shooting allegedly carried out by another worker on April 20.

The supermarket chain also announced on Sunday that in addition to providing grief counseling, the company has donated $500,000 toward the launch of the West Hempstead Compassion Fund.

The fundraiser is independently managed by the National Compassion Fund, and 100% of donations will go directly toward funeral expenses and assistance to those who were injured.

A separate GoFundMe fundraiser was also established by Ray Wishropp’s family to help his seven children.

The 49-year-old store manager was fatally shot and two other employees were injured Tuesday morning when a “troubled employee” opened fire inside a set of offices on the second floor of the West Hempstead Stop & Shop.

Suspected gunman Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a shopping cart collector with a criminal history involving gun violence and mental health crises, had been reprimanded in recent months for threatening and sexually harassing colleagues, according to authorities.

Wilson was arraigned on Wednesday on murder and attempted murder charges. He was ordered jailed without bail. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Push to get hundreds of adorable pets adopted

LI acid attack victim: Community rallies in support

Former boxing champ Michael Spinx brings boxing therapy to battle Parkinson's

College student doused in face with hazardous substance

Long Island acid attack: Father says it was targeted, daughter can barely eat

Long Island acid attack: Woman doused in face in 'heinous' attack

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter