WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A Stop & Shop supermarket on Long Island has reopened for business nearly one week after a deadly shooting at the site.

The supermarket chain welcomed customers back Monday afternoon to its West Hempstead location, with memorials set up inside and outside the store to honor the associates and families impacted by the shooting.

“Our teams have worked diligently over the last few days to ensure the store is ready to welcome and serve you,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a statement.

Stop & Shop has established a fund to provide financial assistance to the family of a Long Island store manager who was killed and other employees who were injured in a shooting allegedly carried out by another worker on April 20.

The supermarket chain also announced on Sunday that in addition to providing grief counseling, the company has donated $500,000 toward the launch of the West Hempstead Compassion Fund.

The fundraiser is independently managed by the National Compassion Fund, and 100% of donations will go directly toward funeral expenses and assistance to those who were injured.

A separate GoFundMe fundraiser was also established by Ray Wishropp’s family to help his seven children.

The 49-year-old store manager was fatally shot and two other employees were injured Tuesday morning when a “troubled employee” opened fire inside a set of offices on the second floor of the West Hempstead Stop & Shop.

Suspected gunman Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a shopping cart collector with a criminal history involving gun violence and mental health crises, had been reprimanded in recent months for threatening and sexually harassing colleagues, according to authorities.

Wilson was arraigned on Wednesday on murder and attempted murder charges. He was ordered jailed without bail.