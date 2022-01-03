Warming centers open in Nassau County amid frigid temps

NEW YORK – With freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow impacting parts of the tri-state area, Nassau County opened several warming centers Monday.

After a cloudy and mild Sunday, temperatures dropped sharply overnight, tumbling down below freezing.

A storm system will pass just to the south of the region Monday morning, bringing accumulating snow to some portions of the area, primarily in Central and South New Jersey, as well as the Southeast Long Island.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the following warming centers are open Monday:

Hicksville: Cantiague Park Administration Office – 480 W. John St.

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Conference Room

Wantagh: Wantagh Administration Building – 1 King Rd.

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Room

Uniondale: Mitchel Field Administration Building – 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First Floor

Residents without shelter are advised to contact the Department of Social Services, which activated its Winter Sheltering Program, WARMBED (1-866-WARMBED)

The county’s Emergency Shelter Relief Program is open seven days a week.