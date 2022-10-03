COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Friends and family of the veteran FDNY EMS lieutenant killed in an unprovoked Queens stabbing last week will pay their respects Monday.

The wake for Lt. Alison Russo-Elling will begin Monday at the Commack Abbey Funeral Home on Long Island. Russo-Elling, 61, served the city for nearly 25 years, including as a first responder on 9/11. Now, the woman who wanted to save lives will be remembered by her loved ones and fellow first responders, as they say their final goodbyes.

Russo-Elling was outside her stationhouse near 20th Avenue and 41st Street in Astoria around 2:20 p.m. Thursday when she was stabbed two dozen times in what authorities have called a “barbaric” unprovoked attack.

Witnesses chased alleged attacker Peter Zisopoulos into his nearby apartment, where he barricaded himself inside before eventually being taken into NYPD custody, officials have said.

Zisopoulos, 34, remains in a hospital ahead of a court appearance to answer charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Members of the FDNY are mourning the loss of Russo-Elling, who loved helping people, including as a volunteer for her local ambulance corps.

She is the 1,158th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, and the second member of EMS to die in the line of duty in the last five years.

Her wake is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., with Mayor Eric Adams among those expected to pay his respects.