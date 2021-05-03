Wake held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Wake services were held Monday on Long Island for NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was fatally struck by a vehicle while on duty in Queens on April 27, 2021. (Credit: Handout; PIX11)

GREENLAWN, L.I. — It was a sea of blue outside a church on Long Island Monday afternoon as friends, family and colleagues attended wake services for NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was fatally struck by a vehicle while on duty in Queens last week.

Wake services began around 2 p.m. at the Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn.

In a solemn show of solidarity, fellow first responders lined up on overpasses along the route from Queens to Greenlawn to salute Tsakos’ motorcade processional ahead of the wake.

One after another, each overpass had our first responder partners honoring NYPD’s fallen hero in a show of solidarity. We sincerely thank them for saluting Police Officer Anastasios Tsakos as his motorcade solemnly makes its way from Queens to Long Island. pic.twitter.com/iYppiJgbV2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 3, 2021

Tsakos, 43, was hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver last Tuesday while he was diverting vehicles off the Long Island Expressway following an earlier crash.

The driver, 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais, did not stay at the scene but police caught up to her and took her into custody shortly after the crash, officials said. Beauvais admitted to detectives she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash, and went on an anti-police rant during a podcast she livestreamed just hours before Tsakos was killed, according to prosecutors.

She faces a slew of charges, including vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Tsakos leaves behind a wife and two young children, a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

He was a veteran member of the NYPD with over a decade of service under his belt. Members of his unit described Tsakos as “the best of the best,” and a person who would never ask why, just “what do you need done?”

Tsakos’ funeral will be held Tuesday morning at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn.

PIX11’s Cristian Benavides, Mark Sundstrom, and Kirstin Cole contributed to this report.