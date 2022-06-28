BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Dedicated musicians will be making beautiful music Wednesday night with world-famous violins once played by victims and survivors of the Nazi concentration camps.

The Violins of Hope concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on June 29 at LIU Post College’s Tilles Center in Brookville.

This will be the first appearance in New York of the instruments, which have been gathered together and restored with love.

Father and son violin-makers Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein own the collection. They dedicate their expertise to ensure that those instruments, most of which were rather cheap and unsophisticated, get a new beautiful makeover.

“I believe that people leave their mark on an instrument, for a long time, they leave their musical mark, and we bring it to life,” Avshalom Weinstein said.

David Winkler is the artistic director and conductor of the Brookville concert. He said, “It’s really a tremendous honor, really gratifying for these violins to be part of our culture. I think a lot of people are connected to these violins, whether they happen to be of Jewish descent or not.”

The proceeds from Wednesday’s show in Brookville will go to the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County.

The “Violins of Hope” will also be back in New York in 2023. There are concerts scheduled for January, February and March at the Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side.