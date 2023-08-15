Warning: Viewers may find the video disturbing.

NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Nassau County police officer drove a vehicle into a woman who was waving a gun in an intersection in North Bellmore Tuesday, video of the incident showed.

Authorities received 911 calls Tuesday afternoon about a woman wielding a gun at the intersection of Bellmore and Jerusalem avenues Tuesday afternoon. The 33-year-old woman allegedly fired a single shot in the air before walking into the intersection and pointing the gun at others and herself, police said.

“It’s a loaded handgun that she’s waving around in the traffic, pointing at people that have got their children and their families in their cars,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Video of the incident showed an officer subdue the woman by striking her with a police cruiser. Officers then rushed in to arrest her.

The Nassau County police commissioner said the officer did an outstanding job making a split-second decision to use the vehicle.

“They faced down deadly physical force against civilians and themselves, and they used their vehicle to stop that threat,” Ryder said. “Other option on the table is to take out the gun and shoot her. They didn’t do that. They chose an alternative option that they thought quickly to react and probably saved people’s lives, including their own, from any further injuries.”

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police. The officer who drove the patrol vehicle was taken to a separate hospital to be treated for trauma.