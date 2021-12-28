Surveillance video stills of a man police say snatched a Pomeranian mix dog off a Long Island sidewalk on Dec. 24, 2021. (Nassau County Police)

LAKEVIEW, L.I. — A man was caught on camera on Christmas Eve snatching up someone else’s small dog off a sidewalk on Long Island, according to police.

Authorities in Nassau County said it happened around 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 in front of a row of shops on Woodfield Road, near Eagle Avenue, in Lakeview.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified man, who was driving a black BMW SUV, park his vehicle and approach the Pomeranian mix dog, which was on a leash and secured to the outside of the business, authorities said.

The suspect picked up the dog, casually walked off with it and then was seen on the video placing the pet inside his vehicle.

The man then got into the SUV and drove off with the stolen pup, heading northbound on Woodfield Road, authorities said.

The dog’s owner called police when he returned and was unable to find his furry friend.

A dog owner’s personal photo of their Pomeranian mix that was stolen off a Long Island sidewalk on Dec. 24, 2021, according to police. (Nassau County Police)

Police described the dognapper as a man standing approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, last ween wearing beige pants, a beige colored sweater, a puffy beige vest, and a Yankees baseball cap, with a long black braid.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident or if they can identify the pictured subject to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-Tips or 5th Squad detectives at 516-573-6553. All callers will remain anonymous.