SYOSSET, N.Y. (PIX11) – Surveillance video shows the moment a thief hopped into an unattended car at a gas station on Long Island and drove away.

A 2011 black BMW was stolen from the BP station at 200 South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The 35-year-old victim left his car unlocked and running while he went inside the gas station, police said.

Two people in a white Range Rover and two people in a gray Nissan Murano had arrived at the gas station earlier and were lingering at the gas pumps, detectives said. While the victim was inside, a thief got into the BMW and drove away southbound on South Oyster Bay Road with the Range Rover and Murano.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911 . All callers will remain anonymous.