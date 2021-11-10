Veterans’ halls being forced to close due to pandemic, lack of funding

LONG ISLAND — As people gather around the country to commemorate those who have served our country this week, many places that provide service to U.S. war veterans are in danger of shutting down.

Veterans’ halls across the country have been forced to close due to the pandemic and lack of funding.



The American Legion Post 1066 in Massapequa Park is just one of many across the country that are in danger of closing. Town of Oyster Bay and Town of Hempstead officials gathered to commemorate Veterans Day and discuss ways to help struggling VFW and American Legion organizations.



Nearly 16,000 veterans of the United States Armed Forces have died of COVID-19, a number that continues to climb; that’s why officials say veteran halls are crucial and are a safe haven for the community and those who’ve served our country.



As posts close, there are growing concerns among the veteran community; they worry about support for fellow veterans with post-traumatic stress and other service-related mental health conditions, which are normally available at local veteran halls.



Additionally, veterans say part of the problem is that funds are not subsidized at the state or federal level. As a result, they’re calling on the government to act.

For more ways on how you can help, visit the Veteran of Foreign Wars and the American Legion