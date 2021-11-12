Veterans get sneak peek at new Long Island arena ahead of opening

ELMONT, N.Y. — UBS Arena, soon-to-be home of the New York Islanders and other live entertainment, doesn’t officially open until Nov. 18. But on Veterans Day, some local heroes got a look at the venue.

“I saw the building and I was just thinking ‘wow, this is going to be an amazing experience,” Marine veteran Andre Valmore said.

In addition to the tour, the group of veterans were given custom New York Islanders jerseys — and they got a special visit from a sports star who’s more comfortable on the court than on the ice. Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neil told PIX11 News that coming from a military family gave him the discipline to succeed.

