BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A vehicle crashed into a storefront on Long Island and injured a woman inside the business Friday morning, police said.

A 74-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer suffered an apparent medical event and crashed into Salumed Pharmacy at 1805 Fifth Ave. around 9 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A woman inside Salumed Pharmacy was sitting in a chair by the window when the vehicle crashed into the business, according to a witness. She suffered broken bones, the witness said. Police said her injuries were not life threatening.

The driver was taken to a hospital after the crash, police said.

The crash left shattered glass and pieces the storefront strewn across the sidewalk.

